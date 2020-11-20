Japan finmin praises G20 efforts to help world economy

FILE PHOTO: Japan's newly-appointed Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan would cooperate with the Group of 20 major economies in responding to the need to quickly contain the coronavirus pandemic and support a strong recovery for the world economy, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.

“I highly praised G20 efforts to maintain unity and resolve amid the coronavirus crisis,” Aso told reporters after a G20 teleconference held on the eve of their leaders’ virtual meeting.

During Friday’s teleconference, G20 finance ministers discussed the state of the world economy and the future response to the health crisis, he added.