BOJ's Kuroda says uncertainties remain on global recovery prospects

FUKUOKA, Japan, June 8 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Saturday uncertainties remained on the central bank’s view that the global economy will recover in the latter half of this year.

“There’s no change to the view the global economy will pick up in the latter half of this year. But uncertainties remain, particularly those regarding trade,” he told reporters ahead of the Group of 20 finance leaders’ meeting to be held in the southern Japanese city of Fukuoka. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)