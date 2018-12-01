Energy
Russia's Putin says no hard figures on possible oil output cuts

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 1 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that had no concrete figures on possible oil output cuts though Russia would continue with its contribution to reducing global output.

Russia, one of the world’s major crude producing nations, has been bargaining with OPEC’s leader, Saudi Arabia, over the timing and volume of any reduction. OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers will hold a ministerial meeting Dec. 6-7. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Alistair Bell)

