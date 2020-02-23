EU says it sees "no need to panic" as coronavirus outbreak hits Italy

RIYADH, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The European Union sees “no need to panic” over a coronavirus outbreak in Italy that has already killed two people and infected more than 100 in the country, the bloc’s economic affairs commissioner said on Sunday.

“The EU has full confidence in the Italian authorities and the decisions they are taking,” Paolo Gentiloni told reporters after a meeting of G20 financial leaders in Saudi Arabia.

“We share concern for possible contagion (but) there is no need to panic.” (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Jan Harvey)