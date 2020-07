PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - France’s finance minister said on Saturday he had proposed to G20 counterparts that a 2020 debt payment freeze be extended to the end of 2021, and that there were positive signs that an agreement could be reached.

“I think we are well on our way to reaching an agreement on this key subject,” Bruno Le Maire told reporters. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; writing by John Irish; Editing by Kevin Liffey)