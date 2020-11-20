Germany seeks commitment to free trade and open markets at G20 summit: official

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany wants the G20 summit to issue a statement committing to free trade and open markets, a German government official said ahead of the virtual meeting over the weekend.

China is being very constructive in the negotiations leading up to the summit, the official added on Friday, while preparations with the United States are also being conducted in a cooperative way.

It will be the first G20 summit since the U.S. presidential elections.

Germany hopes for the dismantling of trade barriers once U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January and an end to the trade war between Washington and Beijing.