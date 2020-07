BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - Germany pledged 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) at a meeting of G20 finance ministers to help the world’s poorest countries, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

The funds will be made available as long-term loans for the International Monetary Fund’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PGRT). ($1 = 0.8752 euros) (Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Kevin Liffey)