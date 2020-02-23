IMF chief sees negative economic impact from coronavirus, even if outbreak contained

RIYADH, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The coronavirus that originated in China will have a negative impact on the global economy even if it is rapidly contained, and it would be prudent to prepare for more significant consequences, the head of the IMF said on Sunday.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, in a statement issued after a meeting of finance officials from the world’s 20 largest economies, called for coordinated action to contain the human and economic impact of the virus.

“Of course, we all hope for a V-shaped, rapid recovery — but given the uncertainty, it would be prudent to prepare for more adverse scenarios,” Georgieva said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Jan Strupczewski)