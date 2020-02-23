BOJ says monitoring coronavirus impact, fully prepared for necessary action

RIYADH, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will ensure it is fully prepared to take necessary policy action as it scrutinises developments on the impact of coronavirus, its governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Sunday.

The BOJ is ready to ease without hesitation if needed, but sees no need to consider specific action now, he told a news conference in Riyadh.

The epidemic has cast a cloud over global recovery prospects, overshadowing a meeting of finance leaders of the world’s top 20 economies in Riyadh. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Jan Harvey)