RIYADH, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is in contact with other countries to coordinate any support for Lebanon based on economic reforms, the kingdom’s finance minister said on Sunday.

“The kingdom has been and will remain supportive to Lebanon and the Lebanese people,” Mohammed al-Jadaan told reporters at the end of a meeting of finance officials from the Group of 20 countries. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Davide Barbuscia; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Jan Harvey)