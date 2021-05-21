France to share 30 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses by end of year

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - France has committed to share at least 30 million doses of different COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday at a G20 summit.
French officials have been lobbying countries in Europe to step up the sharing of vaccines with developing countries and have complained privately about the U.S. export ban on vaccines.
