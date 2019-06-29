Industrials
Kremlin says S-400 deal with Turkey envisages partial technologies handover - Ifax

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Moscow’s deal with Ankara, under which Russia would supply S-400 missile defence systems to Turkey, envisages a partial handover of technologies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Turkey said earlier there was no setback in its plan to buy Russian S-400 systems, despite U.S. opposition, and President Donald Trump expressed understanding for the decision but did not rule out sanctions in response. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Edmund Blair)

