OSAKA, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he had an excellent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as good as it was going to be.

Negotiations with China are continuing, Trump said, adding he thinks “we are back on track” with China.

Trump was speaking at a G20 summit in Osaka where he had met Xi. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)