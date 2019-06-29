Regulatory News - Americas
June 29, 2019 / 10:13 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

U.S. President Donald Trump says is 'in no hurry' for a deal with China

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that while his meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping was far better than expected, he was “in no hurry” to cut a trade deal.

Trump also said he would not increase existing tariffs to China.

“I am in no hurry, but things look very good,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, referring to ongoing talks between Washington and Beijing.

“The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed.” (Reporting by Katanga Johnson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

