Market News
February 22, 2020 / 9:37 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

France ready to hear U.S. proposal on digital tax

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Feb 22 (Reuters) - France is ready to listen to the U.S. administration’s proposal of offering U.S. companies a “safe harbour” from a new, international digital tax, its finance minister said on Saturday, while admitting that he still didn’t know what that meant in practice.

“I’m not in a position to tell you what it (a safe harbour) really means,” Le Maire told journalists on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Saudi Arabia. “(But) it’s fair and useful to give all the attention to this new proposal.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below