Ahead of G20, UN chief warns 'developing world on precipice of financial ruin'

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday that “the developing world is on the precipice of financial ruin and escalating poverty, hunger and untold suffering” as the world struggles to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

His message came ahead of a meeting of the leaders of the Group of 20 rich nations and big emerging powers this weekend. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols, Editing by Franklin Paul)