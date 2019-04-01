UK to take over Birmingham prison from G4S permanently from July

EDINBURGH, April 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s government will run Birmingham Prison permanently from July 1, taking over from private operator G4S, after the facility was beset by high levels of prisoner violence, the company said on Monday.

The government took over from the private contractor last summer after the prison was found to be operating in squalid conditions.

G4S said it had already made full provisions for future operating losses as a result of the contract in its 2018 accounts. (Reporting by Elisabeth O’Leary)