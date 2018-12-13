Britain's G4S may list global cash and notes business

EDINBURGH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - British security giant G4S said on Thursday it was separating its cash and notes business, with revenues of 1.2 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) in 2017, into its own unit that it might list in the future.

The news sent shares in the world’s biggest security firm up 8.8 percent.

G4S’s cash solutions business, which includes its Cash 360 retail technology as well as its notes and coins retailing technology Cash 360, has roughly 30,000 staff, the company estimates. ($1 = 0.7886 pounds) (Reporting by Elisabeth O’Leary; Editing by Susan Fenton)