Security contractor G4S to sell most of cash ops for about $945 million to Brinks

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s G4S said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell majority of its cash handling businesses to U.S. peer Brinks for 727 million pounds ($944.66 million) including debt, as the company focuses on its mainstay security operations.

The British security contractor, which had been reviewing its cash solutions business, said here it would use part of the proceeds from the deal to cut down its debt. ($1 = 0.7696 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)