REFILE-Security firm G4S to cut more than 1,000 jobs - union GMB

(Corrects day to Monday in the first paragraph)

July 13 (Reuters) - Security services provider G4S would cut 1,150 jobs as part of its business restructuring program, trade union GMB said on Monday.

The news was first reported here by Evening Standard, which said most of the job cuts would be from among cash handlers as people used less cash and switched to digital payments during coronavirus-led lockdowns.

The union said it was in talks with the British company.