Brinks Co considering $1.23 bln takeover of G4S cash business - Sky News

Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. security company Brinks Co is mulling a more than 1 billion pound ($1.23 billion) takeover of the cash solutions business of Britain’s G4S Plc, Sky News reported on Friday.

Brinks Co is among the parties that have approached the world's largest private security firm about buying its cash solutions arm, according to the report here

G4S said in August it would look at offers for all or part of its cash transport business after its board approved hiving it off into a separate company in the first half of 2020. ($1 = 0.8129 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)