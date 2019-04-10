REFILE-Canada's Garda World considering making offer for Britain's G4S

Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
April 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s Garda World Security said on Wednesday it was in preliminary stages of considering an approach to the board of British rival G4S Plc for a possible cash offer to buy the company.

Garda World has until May 8 to announce a firm intention to make an offer or walk away. G4S did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of the world’s largest security company rose over 30 percent to 241.7 pence and was at the top of FTSE mid-cap index .

