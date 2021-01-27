Canada's GardaWorld extends G4S deal offer period for fifth time

(Reuters) - Canadian security group GardaWorld on Wednesday extended its buyout offer period for rival G4S for a fifth time, even as the British company has already accepted U.S.-based Allied Universal’s takeover offer.

Allied on Tuesday extended the time for G4S shareholders to accept the deal, which has been agreed upon by the two companies, to Feb. 9.

G4S said GardaWorld’s announcement does not change the board’s recommendation that the company’s shareholders accept Allied’s offer of 245 pence per share.

Private-equity backed GardaWorld has extended its offer to Feb. 10.