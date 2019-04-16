Earnings Season
April 16, 2019 / 6:24 AM / in 2 hours

G4S posts higher first-quarter revenue

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s G4S, which has been subject to takeover interest from Canada’s Garda World Security, said on Tuesday it had made good progress in a review to separate its cash business and reported higher first-quarter revenue.

“The board believes that a separation has the clear potential to unlock substantial shareholder value,” Chief Executive Officer Ashley Almanza said.

Revenue at the world’s largest listed security company rose 4.8 percent from a year earlier, boosted by growth in its Secure Solutions and Cash Solutions businesses. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

