G4S says trading in line with full-year targets

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - G4S, the world’s biggest security group, said it expected growth to accelerate in the second half of the year after organic revenue fell 2 percent in the first quarter due to tough comparatives with last year.

G4S, which provides outsourced services such as guarding, security and cash management, said it was building up a strong pipeline in its retail cash solutions business in North America and overall trading in line with its full-year targets.

“We expect growth to accelerate in the second half of 2018 as the strong first-half comparatives from Retail Cash Solutions roll off, our new contracts mobilise and our productivity programmes deliver benefits to the bottom line,” said Chief Executive Ashley Almanza.