Security firm G4S posts higher profit on cost-control measures

Oct 14 (Reuters) - G4S Plc said on Wednesday profit for the nine months ended September was ahead of last year, helped by a tight check on costs even as the British security firm’s revenue slipped 2% during the period.

The London-listed company, currently in a hostile takeover battle with Canada’s GardaWorld, said it has retained and won new contracts with an annual revenue contract value of 2 billion pounds ($2.58 billion) for the nine months ended Sept. 30.

($1 = 0.7745 pounds)