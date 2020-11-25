G4S urges shareholders to turn down Gardaworld takeover offer

(Reuters) - Private security firm G4S urged its shareholders on Wednesday to turn down GardaWorld’s bid for the company and said it plans to resume dividend payments next year.

The UK-listed company, one of the world’s largest private-security firms, is caught in a bidding war between Canada’s GardaWorld and U.S. rival Allied Universal Security Services.

“G4S has a bright future as an independent company with significant value upside for shareholders ... we urge shareholders to take no action in relation to GardaWorld’s offer,” G4S Chairman John Connolly said on Wednesday.

G4S said it was seeing continued strong trading performance for 2020 and would resume dividend payments for 2021 and beyond.

Earlier this month, GardaWorld, said it had extended its offer for G4S after the British company repeatedly rejected its offers.