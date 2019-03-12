G4S beats profit estimates, receives interest for cash division

March 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s G4S, the world’s biggest security firm, reported 2018 adjusted profit that beat market expectations, and said it had received unsolicited interest from firms looking to buy its cash division.

Adjusted profit before interest, tax and amortization remained flat at 474 million pounds, but came in above analysts’ average consensus of 467 million pounds, based on company compiled estimates.

G4S said it plans to start the process of separation of the cash business, which includes Cash 360 machines operated by retailers, in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)