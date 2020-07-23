Security contractor G4S beats profit estimates, dividend still on hold

July 23 (Reuters) - Private security contractor G4S Plc on Thursday reported first-half operating profit that beat market expectations, getting a boost from a solid performance in its core security business, but said it would still hold off on resuming dividends.

The British company, which provides security for companies, airports, sporting and entertainment events, said profit fell 4.6% year-on-year to 187 million pounds ($238.35 million). Analysts’ had expected operating profit of 159 million pounds, according to a company compiled consensus. ($1 = 0.7846 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)