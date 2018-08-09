FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK's G4S meets half-year forecasts after "step change" in growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s G4S the world’s largest security group, announced first-half profit and revenue growth as expected after contract wins helped the group to enjoy a “step change” in sales in the last three months.

G4S, which provides outsourced services to manage cash including guarding and security, said underlying revenues rose 0.2 percent to 3.60 billion pounds ($4.64 billion) and underlying profit before tax fell 3.2 percent to 212 million pounds.

$1 = 0.7763 pounds Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Kate Holton

