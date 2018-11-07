G4s sees flat full year profit in 2018, "good momentum" into 2019

, Nov 6 (Reuters) - British outsourcer G4S said on Wednesday it expected flat full-year profit in 2018 after a series of investments, with strong growth in North America and Asia partially offsetting lower revenue growth elsewhere.

G4s said it expected “good revenue momentum” into 2019.

G4S manages cash for companies and banks including guarding and security, as well as sensitive government services such as prison and asylum-seekers’ management. It is in the final stages of a four-year restructuring programme.