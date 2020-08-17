G7 ministers to consider extend debt freeze for low-income countries - Treasury

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Finance ministers from the Group of Seven countries on Monday noted improved economic conditions across their economies, and agreed to continue to coordinate their responses to the coronavirus pandemic, a U.S. Treasury spokesperson said.

In a teleconference, the ministers also called for all official bilateral creditors to fully implement the G20 debt freeze for the poorest countries, and agreed to consider additional options for low-income countries, including an extension of the debt relief initiative into 2021, the spokesperson said.