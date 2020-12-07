Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

G7 finance officials back need to regulate digital currencies - Treasury

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies on Monday strongly supported the need to regulate digital currencies, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement after a virtual meeting of the officials.

The finance officials discussed domestic and international economic responses underway and strategies to achieve a robust global recovery, the statement said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Tim Ahmann Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up