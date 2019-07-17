World's policymakers ready for action to control Libra: Italy's Tria

CHANTILLY, France, July 17 (Reuters) - The world’s top financial policymakers gathering in France on Wednesday are worried about Facebook’s plans to launch a digital currency and have decided to act to keep this initiative in check, Italy’s finance minister said on Wednesday.

“There’s widespread concern and a decision that this concern will translate into action... to control what’s going on,” Giovanni Tria told reporters after meeting finance ministers and central bankers from the world’s other top six economies. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)