Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Most G7 economies such as Japan, Britain, the United States and France agree that now is not the time to withdraw fiscal support for their coronavirus-hit economies, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.

“The biggest issue now is when to shift from crisis-mode policy to fiscal restoration. In doing so, it’s important for such action to be coordinated,” Aso told parliament. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)