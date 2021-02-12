Yellen urges G7 to "go big" on stimulus, says U.S. committed to multilateralism

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday urged G7 finance leaders to “go big” with additional fiscal stimulus and told them that the Biden administration was committed to multilateral engagement and tackling climate change. The Treasury said in a statement that Yellen emphasized the need to provide more fiscal support to promote a robust and lasting recovery, telling her G7 counterparts: “the time to go big is now.” (Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul)