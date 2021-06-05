Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
French finance minister says G7 tax deal a 'starting point'

By Reuters Staff

PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday the Group of Seven agreement to commit to a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% was a “starting point” and pledged to fight to hike it further.

“This is a starting point and in the coming months we will fight to ensure that this minimum corporate tax rate is as high as possible,” Le Maire said in a video posted on his Twitter account. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gilles Guillaume Editing by Mark Potter)

