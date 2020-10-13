Kuroda says BOJ has no immediate plan to issue digital currency

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda wearing a protective face mask attends a news conference as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Tokyo, Japan, April 27, 2020, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has no immediate plan to issue central bank digital currency (CBDC), Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday as financial leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies shared a common view on digital payments.

“The BOJ has no immediate plan to issue CBDC,” Kuroda told reporters after attending a G7 teleconference together with Finance Minister Taro Aso.

The issues of digital payments and updates on the coronavirus response dominated Tuesday’s teleconference held by G7 finance ministers and central bank chiefs, Aso said.

The G7 financial leaders said on Tuesday that they oppose the launch of so-called stablecoins until they are properly regulated, a G7 statement showed.