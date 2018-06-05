G7 to pledge joint defence of democracies from foreign threats- senior EU official

BRUSSELS, June 5 (Reuters) - G7 leaders will commit at their summit this week to cooperate in defending democracies from foreign threats and establish a response mechanism for that purpose, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.

The G7 are the United States, Canada, Japan, Britain, France, Germany and Italy. Their leaders are to meet in Charelvoix in Canada on June 8-9.

“We have been very supportive of a Charlevoix commitment on defending democracy from foreign threats,” a senior EU official said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, editing by Larry King)