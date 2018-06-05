FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 5, 2018 / 7:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

G7 to pledge joint defence of democracies from foreign threats- senior EU official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 5 (Reuters) - G7 leaders will commit at their summit this week to cooperate in defending democracies from foreign threats and establish a response mechanism for that purpose, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.

The G7 are the United States, Canada, Japan, Britain, France, Germany and Italy. Their leaders are to meet in Charelvoix in Canada on June 8-9.

“We have been very supportive of a Charlevoix commitment on defending democracy from foreign threats,” a senior EU official said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.