Biden: Democratic nations in a race to compete with autocratic governments

NEWQUAY, England, June 13 (Reuters) - Western democracies are in a race to compete with autocratic governments, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday.

“We’re in a contest, not with China per se, ... with autocrats, autocratic governments around the world, as to whether or not democracies can compete with them in a rapidly changing 21st century,” Biden told reporters at the conclusion of a Group of Seven leaders’ summit in Britain. (Reporting by Steve HOlland and Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William James; Editing by Kate Holton)