Biden not looking to lecture Johnson on N.Ireland, official says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden waves upon arrival at Cornwall Airport Newquay, near Newquay, Cornwall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has not come to Britain to lecture Prime Minister Boris Johnson about Northern Ireland and is not looking to be confrontational or adversarial, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday.

“He didn’t come here to give a lecture,” the official said. “He came here to communicate what he believes very, very deeply about peace in Northern Ireland.”

Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Kate Holton; Editing by Michael Holden

