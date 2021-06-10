U.S. President Biden: We will purchase half a billion vaccine doses for lower income countries

CARBIS BAY, England, June 10 (Reuters) - The United States will purchase half a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for lower income countries with no strings attached, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday.
“Half a billion vaccines will start to be shipped in August, as quickly as they roll off the manufacturing line,” Biden said at a news conference before the G7 summit in Britain.
