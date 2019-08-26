Brexit can go down to the very last minute, British PM Johnson says

BIARRITZ, France, Aug 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was prepared to take Brexit talks with the European Union down to the very last minute before the Oct. 31 exit deadline and if necessary to take a decision to leave without a deal on that day.

When asked by Reuters if he was prepared to take talks with the EU right up to Oct. 31, Johnson said: “Well I do think that the EU does tend to come to an agreement right at the end.”

“Clearly for us, the walking away as it were, would come on October 31 when we would take steps to come out on the terms for which we will have by then made absolutely colossal and extensive and fantastic preparations.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)