EXCLUSIVE-France's Macron tells UK's Johnson: keep your word on Brexit deal

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARBIS BAY, England, June 12 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday that Franco-British relations could only be reset if he stood by the Brexit divorce deal he signed with the European Union.

The source said Macron told Johnson there needed to be a ‘reset’ of Franco-British relations and that although the two had common interests, ties could only improve if Johnson kept his word on Brexit.

Reporting by Michel Rose, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

