UK's May not snubbed by Trump at G7 summit - PM's spokeswoman

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has not been snubbed by U.S. President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in Canada and will speak to him even though no bilateral meeting is planned, a spokeswoman for May said on Friday.

May will meet each of the other leaders attending the summit, her officials have said.

“She will be working alongside (Trump) today in many of the working sessions. She obviously spoke to him earlier this week and will be seeing him for his visit next month so she’s had lots of opportunity to talk to him,” the spokeswoman told reporters.

Asked if May felt the lack of a bilateral meeting was a snub, the spokeswoman said “no.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)