Russia needs to change before any talk of rejoining G7-UK source

LA MALBAIE, Quebec, June 8 (Reuters) - Russia needs to change its approach before any conversation about it rejoining the G7 can begin, a senior British government source said on Friday.

“The (prime minister) has always said we should engage with Russia but beware,” the source told Reuters. “We should remind ourselves why the G8 became the G7 - it was after Russia illegally annexed Crimea.... Since then we have seen malign activity from Russia in a whole variety of ways, including on the streets of Salisbury in the UK.”