FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
June 8, 2018 / 2:22 PM / in an hour

Russia needs to change before any talk of rejoining G7-UK source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA MALBAIE, Quebec, June 8 (Reuters) - Russia needs to change its approach before any conversation about it rejoining the G7 can begin, a senior British government source said on Friday.

“The (prime minister) has always said we should engage with Russia but beware,” the source told Reuters. “We should remind ourselves why the G8 became the G7 - it was after Russia illegally annexed Crimea.... Since then we have seen malign activity from Russia in a whole variety of ways, including on the streets of Salisbury in the UK.”

Reporting by William James Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.