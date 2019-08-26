Basic Materials
August 26, 2019 / 4:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada says it will send water bombers to help fight Amazon fires

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Canada will send water bombers to Brazil to help fight wildfires in the Amazon jungle and is also contributing C$15 million ($11.30 million) in aid, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday at the end of a Group of Seven summit in France.

“One of the things we have seen over the past years as Canada has faced increasingly extreme wildfire events is there is a global network of support and friends that lean on each other,” he said in televised remarks.

$1 = 1.3275 Canadian dollars Reporting by David Ljunggren

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below