June 8, 2018 / 6:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

G7 communique unlikely due to lack of consensus - officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA MALBAIE, Quebec, June 8 (Reuters) - Leaders from the Group of Seven countries are highly unlikely to issue a final communique when a two-day summit in Canada ends on Saturday because of a lack of consensus among the group, who are deeply divided over trade issues.

Several G7 officials told Reuters that a communique - which must be agreed by the leaders of Canada, Britain, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and Italy - will be near impossible to achieve and Canada will issue a chair’s summary of the meeting instead.

Reporting by David Ljunggren and William James; Writing by Andrea Hopkins Editing by Susan Thomas

