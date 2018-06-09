G7 leaders commit to fighting trade protectionism -communique

LA MALBAIE, Quebec, June 9 (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations agreed at the conclusion of their summit on Saturday on the need for “free, fair, and mutually beneficial trade” and the importance of fighting protectionism, their communique said.

“We strive to reduce tariff barriers, non-tariff barriers and subsidies,” the leaders said in a statement after a meeting that focused heavily on trade fights between the United States and its allies. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; editing by Grant McCool)