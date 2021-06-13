'No fear' decision to limit AstraZeneca can hamper COVID-19 vaccinations-Italy PM

CARBIS BAY, England, June 13 (Reuters) - There is “no fear” that a decision not to use AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots on people aged under 60 will hamper the Italian vaccination campaign, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Sunday.
“The vaccination plan continues, there are no particular uncertainties or fears that it will not succeed,” Draghi told a news conference following a G7 meeting.
